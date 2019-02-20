See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Pediatric Psychiatry
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jane Charles, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Charles works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Feb 20, 2019
    Dr. Charles is beyond phenomenal with my son. She has always listened before responding or advising in terms I understand. We love our visits with her and actually look forward to them. My son actually has a picture of the two of them we use for his visual schedule that he just carries around with him sometimes :-)
    Renee in Conway, SC — Feb 20, 2019
    About Dr. Jane Charles, MD

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1316055361
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

