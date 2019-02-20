Dr. Jane Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Charles, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Charles, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Charles works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
Dr. Charles is beyond phenomenal with my son. She has always listened before responding or advising in terms I understand. We love our visits with her and actually look forward to them. My son actually has a picture of the two of them we use for his visual schedule that he just carries around with him sometimes :-)
About Dr. Jane Charles, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316055361
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Charles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.