Overview

Dr. Jane Broering-Ammons, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Broering-Ammons works at Jane B Ammons MD in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.