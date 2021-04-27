Dr. Ayala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jane Ayala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Ayala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Ayala works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates of South Texas19272 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 265-8851
Rheumatology Associates of South Texas Pllc3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 221, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 448-4344
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I moved to San Antonio area about one and a half years ago. I am so thankful that I found Dr. Ayala. She takes her time and answers all my questions. Dr Ayala is compassionate and caring. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jane Ayala, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1093914681
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayala has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayala speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.