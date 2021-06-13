Dr. Jane Angel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Angel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Angel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Southeast Texas Ob/gyn Associates755 N 11th St Ste P4200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 899-1499
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always through. Usually sees patients over the age of 21 but started seeing me at 19 because I had abnormal lab results and said she didn't want to turn me away! Talk about service!
About Dr. Jane Angel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275500647
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Angel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.