Overview

Dr. Janakkumar Kansagra, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SETIF / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Kansagra works at PIMA ORTHOPEDICS in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.