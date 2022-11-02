Overview

Dr. Janaki Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mechanicville, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta Health.



Dr. Patel works at Community Care Rheumatology, Community Care Physicians in Mechanicville, NY with other offices in Norwood, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Arthritis of the Elbow and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.