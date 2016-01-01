Dr. Nimmagadda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janaki Nimmagadda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janaki Nimmagadda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Nimmagadda works at
Locations
-
1
UAB Health Center Huntsville301 Governors Dr SW Rm 150, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-4461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nimmagadda?
About Dr. Janaki Nimmagadda, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1366731168
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimmagadda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimmagadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimmagadda works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimmagadda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimmagadda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimmagadda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimmagadda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.