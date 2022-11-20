Dr. Ghelani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janak Ghelani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janak Ghelani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Atlanta Plus ADHD Center3993 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste 140, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (404) 835-1575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was so scared to reach out for help and had just been “dealing with it” for so long. I finally made an appointment and started Dr. Janak Ghelanis program. Within a month it was truly life changing. He really is compassionate when you speak and he LISTENS. I don’t feel like I’m being judged and he never shames you. He helps you fix the root cause and gives you a plan to make changes everyday. If you’re hesitant about making an appointment….just know 60 days from now, as long as you put in the work your life will be so much better. I am so thankful that I found a kind and caring doctor like this.
About Dr. Janak Ghelani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ghelani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
