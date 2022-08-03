See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Janaina Anderson, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Janaina Anderson, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Children's of Alabama.

Dr. Anderson works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan

pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2022
    — Aug 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Janaina Anderson, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1205946290
    Education & Certifications

    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Children's of Alabama

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janaina Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

