Overview

Dr. Janah Aji, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Aji works at Cooper Primary Care in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.