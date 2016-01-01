Dr. Janah Aji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janah Aji, MD
Overview
Dr. Janah Aji, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Cooper Cardiac Care at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janah Aji, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Atlantic City Med Ctr
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aji using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aji has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aji speaks Arabic and French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.