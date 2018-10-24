Overview

Dr. Janae Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Licking Memorial Womens Health in Newark, OH with other offices in Pataskala, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.