Dr. Jana Wells, MD
Overview
Dr. Jana Wells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
Heart To Heart Pediatrics8135 Painter Ave Ste 303, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-6089
Hospital Affiliations
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Single greatest physician in the world. Amazing staff that are compassionate, friendly and professional. All great things here.
About Dr. Jana Wells, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1710105341
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- Univ Ca Irvine Med Ctr, Pediatrics
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
