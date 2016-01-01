Dr. Jana Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jana Simpson, MD is a dermatologist in El Paso, TX. She currently practices at El Paso Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
El Paso Dermatology1700 Murchison Dr Ste 215, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-3254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Humana
About Dr. Jana Simpson, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1821142779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simpson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.