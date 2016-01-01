See All Dermatologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Jana Simpson, MD

Dermatology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jana Simpson, MD is a dermatologist in El Paso, TX. She currently practices at El Paso Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Dermatology
    1700 Murchison Dr Ste 215, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-3254

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Ambetter
  • Humana

About Dr. Jana Simpson, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1821142779
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
