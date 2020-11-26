Dr. Jana Simonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Simonds, MD
Overview
Dr. Jana Simonds, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Simonds works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverside Surgical Associates275 Varnum Ave Ste 203, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 458-4300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simonds?
Dr. Simonds literally saved my husbands life. He was transferred from another hospital in a emergency situation and she had to do emergency surgery right away. She was very compassionate and had empathy for our situation. He spent 5 days in the hospital and she came and personally visited him daily regardless of how busy she was or how many other patients she was careing for. When we got home she called randomly just to check in and took care of his wounds at every follow up appointment and explained everything. Highly recommended Doctor.
About Dr. Jana Simonds, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian and Slovak
- 1801023601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simonds works at
Dr. Simonds has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simonds speaks Russian and Slovak.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.