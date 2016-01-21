Dr. Safarik-Grimmig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jana Safarik-Grimmig, MD
Dr. Jana Safarik-Grimmig, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Safarik-Grimmig works at
Jana E Grimmig MD2670 Union Avenue Ext Ste 1112, Memphis, TN 38112 Directions (901) 458-2960
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Grimmig changed my life. She goes above and beyond what an average therapist would do to make sure I am ok. She is always there for me when I need her. Dr. Grimmig is extremely intelligent, she explains the science behind medicines prescribed and is always reading to stay up to date on research and therapy to help her patients. I have recommended her to friends and she has helped them tremendously as well. Dr. Grimmig truly is a blessing.
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1285796664
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Safarik-Grimmig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
