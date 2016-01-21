See All Psychiatrists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Jana Safarik-Grimmig, MD

Psychiatry
4 (4)
61 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jana Safarik-Grimmig, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Safarik-Grimmig works at Jana E Grimmig MD in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jana E Grimmig MD
    2670 Union Avenue Ext Ste 1112, Memphis, TN 38112 (901) 458-2960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2016
    Dr. Grimmig changed my life. She goes above and beyond what an average therapist would do to make sure I am ok. She is always there for me when I need her. Dr. Grimmig is extremely intelligent, she explains the science behind medicines prescribed and is always reading to stay up to date on research and therapy to help her patients. I have recommended her to friends and she has helped them tremendously as well. Dr. Grimmig truly is a blessing.
    Memphis, TN — Jan 21, 2016
    About Dr. Jana Safarik-Grimmig, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285796664
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
