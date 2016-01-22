Overview

Dr. Jana Podzimek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital and Bassett Medical Center.



Dr. Podzimek works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Auburn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.