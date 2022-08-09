Overview

Dr. Jana McKenzie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinati College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. McKenzie works at Coastal Concierge Internal Medicine in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.