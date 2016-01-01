Overview

Dr. Jana Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE OF MEDICAL AND DENTAL ASSISTANTS / SOUTH CAMPUS and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.