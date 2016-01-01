Dr. Jana Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jana Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE OF MEDICAL AND DENTAL ASSISTANTS / SOUTH CAMPUS and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4666Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Carolina Health Care Special Surgery Center1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-5982
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jana Davis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1326208000
Education & Certifications
- SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE OF MEDICAL AND DENTAL ASSISTANTS / SOUTH CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
