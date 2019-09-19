Dr. Cua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jana Cua, MD
Overview
Dr. Jana Cua, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Cua works at
Locations
Mava Service Inc6619 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 482-1494
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Tallahassee Memorial in an ambulance as I could not sit up without unbearable back spasms. They took xrays of my back and said no broken bones go home. I said I came in an ambulance and I was still flat on my back cause I could not sit up and they told me again go home. I said I could not go home and was too badly off. Two doctors and two nurses were getting very angry with me at that point and got a security guard to forcibly remove me. I told the guard my situation. He went and got Dr. Jana Cua who immediately recognized the agony I was in and immediately over ruled the others and had me admitted. I had the classic symptoms of a herniated disc. They thought I was ok cause an xray showed no broken bones. And x-ray will not show a herniated disc but these two doctors and two nurses were clueless. After I was admitted an MRI showed I had a severe herniated disc. Dr. Jana Cua saved the day for me and I will always be grateful for her empathy where I was getting none.
About Dr. Jana Cua, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1225491087
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cua works at
