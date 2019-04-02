Overview

Dr. Jan Youssef, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Youssef works at ENT Center Of New Jersey in Nutley, NJ with other offices in Harrison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.