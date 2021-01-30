Overview

Dr. Jan Wojcik, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Wojcik works at General Surgery In Springfield in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.