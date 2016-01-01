Dr. Jan Wampold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wampold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Wampold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jan Wampold, MD is a dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Wampold completed a residency at Louisiana State University Medical Center. She currently practices at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wampold is board certified in Internal Medicine.
Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
About Dr. Jan Wampold, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Internal Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
