Dr. Jan Veloso, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veloso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Veloso, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jan Veloso, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Veloso works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics211 Fountain Ct Ste 320, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics624 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veloso?
Dr Veloso is a very companionate dr. He cares about his patient and listens to you. He did Morton’s neuroma surgery on both feet at different times. I would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Jan Veloso, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1992111850
Education & Certifications
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- Saint Joseph East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veloso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Veloso using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Veloso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veloso works at
Dr. Veloso has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veloso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Veloso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veloso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veloso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veloso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.