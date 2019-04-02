See All Addiction Medicine in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD

Addiction Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Freie Universitaet Berlin, Medizinische Fachbereich and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Trobisch works at Synergy Wellness Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Ipn Scoi
    4100 Empire Dr Ste 120, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 878-9100
  2. 2
    Synergy Wellness Center
    7910 Downing Ave Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 878-9100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction Treatment
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis
Addiction Treatment
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Trobisch?

Apr 02, 2019
Best addiction treatment on outpatient bases in Southern California.
— Apr 02, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trobisch to family and friends

Dr. Trobisch's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Trobisch

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD.

About Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD

Specialties
  • Addiction Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, German and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1548312333
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Internal Medicine - Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, CA
Residency
Medical Education
  • Freie Universitaet Berlin, Medizinische Fachbereich
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trobisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trobisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trobisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trobisch works at Synergy Wellness Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Trobisch’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Trobisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trobisch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trobisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trobisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.