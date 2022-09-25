Overview

Dr. Jan Slomba, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Slomba works at JMS Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.