Dr. Jan Slapnicka, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slapnicka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Slapnicka, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jan Slapnicka, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Slapnicka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental10110 E Washington St Ste E, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 383-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Sagamore Health Network
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slapnicka?
Dr. Slapnicka and his staff were extremely professional and efficient. Had emergency tooth issue. They worked me in immediately even with having a full schedule and did an outstanding job. Very caring about the dental services provided. Highly recommend Dr. Slapnicka!!!
About Dr. Jan Slapnicka, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1396908422
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slapnicka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slapnicka accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slapnicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slapnicka works at
Dr. Slapnicka speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Slapnicka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slapnicka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slapnicka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slapnicka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.