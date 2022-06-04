Dr. Jan Skowronski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skowronski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Skowronski, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Skowronski, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their residency with University Of Mn Med School
Dr. Skowronski works at
Locations
-
1
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center3980 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 510-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skowronski?
He takes the time to answer questions and fully explain his findings. He also worked on my blockage in my neck
About Dr. Jan Skowronski, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1790710283
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skowronski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skowronski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skowronski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skowronski works at
Dr. Skowronski has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skowronski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Skowronski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skowronski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skowronski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skowronski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.