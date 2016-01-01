Dr. Jan Shim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Shim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jan Shim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Shim works at
Locations
Well Mart & Pharmacy LLC2182 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 874-2811
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (844) 727-5795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jan Shim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Korean
- 1265417299
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shim works at
Dr. Shim has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shim speaks Hindi and Korean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shim.
