Dr. Jan Seski, MD
Dr. Jan Seski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Upmc Mercy.
Jan Seski MD & Associates PC3358 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 621-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
2008 diagnosed with utrin cancer. GYN referred me to Dr Seski. Thank God for that referral. Dr Seski wasn't a doctor with the best bedside manners, he was a down to earth doctor. Just the facts. You have do it his way or stop being his patience. I did everything he said, I took the medications he prescribed, ate foods he suggested, excersied and stopped smoking. So here it is 2022 thanks be to God and Dr Seski I've been cancer free.
About Dr. Jan Seski, MD
- Oncology
- English, Russian
- 1245295880
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson
- University Mich Med School
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Gynecological Oncology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Oncology
Dr. Seski speaks Russian.
