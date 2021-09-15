Dr. Jan Rydfors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rydfors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Rydfors, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jan Rydfors, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine.
Dr. Rydfors works at
Chris Threatt MD Inc570 Price Ave Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 302-8337
Pravdin Medical Corp.401 Warren St Ste 302, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 701-1882
This review is ridiculously late but I still think of Dr. Rydfors and his team often so wanted to write a review. Dr. Rydfors was my OB when I was pregnant w/ my first and only child at the young age of 43:) Despite everything I read about the possible risks of having a child at an "advanced maternal age" Dr. Rydfors always reassured me and made me feel confident and secure about my body and pregnancy. In addition to being an extremely knowledgeable physician, Dr. Rydfors is an incredible, empathetic communicator and has a magical "calming" effect that impacts everyone when he walks in a room. I had a wonderful delivery and was able to heal quickly which I attribute to Dr. Rydfors' delivery technique and coaching 100%. Thank you so much to Dr. Rydfors and your wonderful team, I will never forget you!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Mandarin
- Stanford University
- Pacific Presbyterian
- Stanford University School of Medicine
