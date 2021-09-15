See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Jan Rydfors, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jan Rydfors, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine.

Dr. Rydfors works at Frejya Clinic in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chris Threatt MD Inc
    570 Price Ave Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 302-8337
  2. 2
    Pravdin Medical Corp.
    401 Warren St Ste 302, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 701-1882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2021
    This review is ridiculously late but I still think of Dr. Rydfors and his team often so wanted to write a review. Dr. Rydfors was my OB when I was pregnant w/ my first and only child at the young age of 43:) Despite everything I read about the possible risks of having a child at an "advanced maternal age" Dr. Rydfors always reassured me and made me feel confident and secure about my body and pregnancy. In addition to being an extremely knowledgeable physician, Dr. Rydfors is an incredible, empathetic communicator and has a magical "calming" effect that impacts everyone when he walks in a room. I had a wonderful delivery and was able to heal quickly which I attribute to Dr. Rydfors' delivery technique and coaching 100%. Thank you so much to Dr. Rydfors and your wonderful team, I will never forget you!
    Becca B. — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jan Rydfors, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    1508810763
    • 1508810763
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Internship
    • Pacific Presbyterian
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Rydfors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rydfors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rydfors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rydfors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rydfors works at Frejya Clinic in Redwood City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rydfors’s profile.

    Dr. Rydfors has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rydfors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rydfors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rydfors.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rydfors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rydfors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

