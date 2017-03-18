Dr. Jan Pring, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Pring, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jan Pring, DO is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Pring works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates - Cathedral Rock Location7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 384-5101
Ims of Las Vegas2000 WELLNESS WAY, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 384-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pring is the best doctor I have ever had. He spends as much time with you as you need. He explains everything that is going on and asks if you have any questions. He is compassinate and makes you fell like he cares like you were a family member. I am so disappointed that I will not be seeing him as scheduled.
About Dr. Jan Pring, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1205082088
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pring has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pring works at
Dr. Pring has seen patients for Respiratory Management, Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.