Overview

Dr. Jan Prasad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.