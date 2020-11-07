Overview

Dr. Jan Petri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Regional One Health.



Dr. Petri works at Your ENT, PLLC in Collierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.