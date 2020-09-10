Dr. Jan Penvose-Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penvose-Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Penvose-Yi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jan Penvose-Yi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Truecare San Marcos Pharmacy150 Valpreda Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 736-6767
Erick B Rypins, M.d.161 Thunder Dr Ste 210, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 566-1707
Radiance OB-GYN3998 Vista Way Ste C, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 385-8008
- Tri-city Medical Center
Dr. Penvose Yi completed an ablation for me many years back and she has given wonderful follow up care. I recommend her to anyone in need of an OBGYN!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932203478
- SUNY-Buffalo
- SUNY Buffalo Chldns Hosp
- Michigan State University
- Rensselaer
Dr. Penvose-Yi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penvose-Yi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penvose-Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penvose-Yi works at
Dr. Penvose-Yi has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penvose-Yi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Penvose-Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penvose-Yi.
