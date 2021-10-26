See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO

General Surgery
4.8 (109)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Olenginski works at Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 312, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 109 ratings
Patient Ratings (109)
5 Star
(93)
4 Star
(13)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Gregory T Wyatt — Oct 26, 2021
About Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225069156
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • PCOM - See City Avenue Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Residency
Internship
  • Mercy Suburban Hospital (was Suburban General Hsp)
Internship
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jan Olenginski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olenginski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Olenginski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Olenginski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Olenginski works at Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Olenginski’s profile.

Dr. Olenginski has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olenginski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

109 patients have reviewed Dr. Olenginski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olenginski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olenginski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olenginski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

