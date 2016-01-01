Dr. Jan Merman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Merman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Merman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Jan Merman5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 507, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 917-5183
- 2 8631 W 3rd St Ste 531E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-6911
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jan Merman, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, German
- 1578650016
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Merman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merman accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merman speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Merman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merman.
