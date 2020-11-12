See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Jan Mensink, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jan Mensink, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Mensink works at The Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Practice
    2920 F St Ste D7, Bakersfield, CA 93301 (661) 633-0262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Nov 12, 2020
He is the best. Has a remidy for everything.
Dennis Freeland — Nov 12, 2020
About Dr. Jan Mensink, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • 1710934864
Education & Certifications

  • Florida Hospital Orlando
  • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jan Mensink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mensink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mensink has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mensink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mensink works at The Practice in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mensink’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mensink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mensink.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mensink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mensink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

