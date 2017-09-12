Dr. Madison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan Madison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jan Madison, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Madison works at
Locations
Pittsburgh Pulmonary Associates Ltd.1200 Brooks Ln Ste 130, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7120
Pittsburgh Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates495 E Waterfront Dr Ste 210, Homestead, PA 15120 Directions (412) 325-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind and compassionate and very knowledgeable. She explained everything to me and allayed my fears. I would highly recommend her from this practice.
About Dr. Jan Madison, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1275529760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
