Dr. Levene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan Levene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jan Levene, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Levene works at
Locations
Hendersonville Cardiology Assoc691 BLYTHE STREET CT, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (828) 693-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After getting out of Intensive Care for nearly 5 weeks and another 2 weeks in the hospital. I was told that they felt I had several episodes of AFIB. I was surprised as my heart is monitored at home but not for the time I was in hospital and called Dr. Levene to "check me out". She was able to see me within days and after several tests, all checked out well. Just before I was to have my pacemaker read which would have shown any signs of AFIB, that part of our town had a power failure and I have been rescheduled.
About Dr. Jan Levene, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902802937
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levene accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levene works at
Dr. Levene has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levene speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.