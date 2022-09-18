Dr. Jan Kronish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kronish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Kronish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jan Kronish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kronish works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Precision Eyewear16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kronish?
My medical issues have not needed his surgical skills but more towards regeneration of nerve/muscle functions around my eyes. As a two time survivor of Bell’s Palsy I need injections every three to four months, very close to my eyes. My old eye doctor in NJ strongly suggested a surgeon who was very experienced with this treatment and determined Dr Kronish was the doctor I should visit. As a Florida resident now I have been a patient of Dr Kronish for over four years. He totally understood my issues and was very confident in the treatment I needed. Each visit he injects me six times and I rarely feel anything. The best thing is the treatment works. Obviously he is gentle and answers all my questions without any drama.
About Dr. Jan Kronish, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1720189699
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kronish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kronish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kronish works at
Dr. Kronish has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kronish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kronish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.