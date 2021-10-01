Dr. Jan Kamler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Kamler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Kamler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants23 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, sending my husband too!
About Dr. Jan Kamler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1093791824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamler has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamler speaks Czech.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamler.
