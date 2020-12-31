Dr. Kaminski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan Kaminski, MD
Dr. Jan Kaminski, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Advocate Illinois Masonic Outpatient Center for Advanced Care West Nelson Street900 W NELSON ST, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7095
Advocate Medical Group General Surgery Downers Grove3825 Highland Ave Ste 303, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 275-7800
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with the Digestive Health Clinic team at the Advocate Health Group was outstanding in every way. I came in, as most patients likely do, with a minimal knowledge of my lower GI - and even less about the reasons behind the symptoms I was having. From the very first moment I arrived, my pain and symptoms were managed effectively. And my fears and anxieties were equally managed by the team. I had come into the ER with very severe abdominal pains that were increasing every hour. Upon being transferred to Dr. Kaminski and his team in the Digestive Health Institute, it became clear that the professionals there were as sincerely invested in my emotional well being as they were with my physical. The several days of intense pain I experienced while at my home had taken a toll on me. Upon being taken into the Clinic, Dr. Kaminski and his team sat with me and carefully laid out what was occurring and what their plan of action was. Great!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
