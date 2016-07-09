Dr. Jan Hobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Hobbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Hobbs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
Dr. Hobbs works at
Locations
Roswell Ear Nose & Throat & Allergy L. L. C.342 Sherrill Ln Ste A, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 622-2911
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hobbs was professional, skilled and friendly.
About Dr. Jan Hobbs, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225090046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hobbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hobbs has seen patients for Ear Ache, Enlarged Turbinates and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hobbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hobbs speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.