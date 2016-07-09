Overview

Dr. Jan Hobbs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.



Dr. Hobbs works at Roswell ENT/Allergy in Roswell, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Enlarged Turbinates and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.