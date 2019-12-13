Dr. Jan Golnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Golnick, MD
Dr. Jan Golnick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Collegium Medicum Im Ludwika Rydygiera, Nicolaus Copernicus University, Torun and is affiliated with Chi Health Midlands.
Neurological and Headache Center, 16945 Frances St, Omaha, NE 68130. Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 1:00pm - 5:00pm, Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Chi Health Midlands
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Highly recommend! The doctor and his staff are very personable. Each spent time necessary evaluating past history, test results and patient feedback. First time in years I feel hopeful in having the quality of life I once had prior to managing severe migraines.
- Neurology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1689767642
- Collegium Medicum Im Ludwika Rydygiera, Nicolaus Copernicus University, Torun
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Dr. Golnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Golnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Golnick has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache.
Dr. Golnick speaks Polish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Golnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.