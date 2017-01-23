Dr. Jan Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Garcia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Jan Garcia Jr MDPA450 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 338-2766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garcia is an excellent dr. I had a botched procedure and he fixed it PERFECTLY! I would highly recommend him. He does his own injections, not a nurse which I love.
About Dr. Jan Garcia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1962478933
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Baylor U
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
