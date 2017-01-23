See All Plastic Surgeons in Webster, TX
Dr. Jan Garcia, MD

Dr. Jan Garcia, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jan Garcia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital

Dr. Garcia works at Plastic Surgery Arts Center in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jan Garcia Jr MDPA
    450 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 338-2766
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Wound Repair
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 23, 2017
    Deer Park, TX — Jan 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Garcia's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Garcia

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Jan Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962478933
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor U
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
