Dr. Jan Fronek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jan Fronek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Hospital for Special Surgery|Vet Affairs Med Center
Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3331
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7980Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Great overall experience. Dr. Fronek took time to explain the condition of my rotator cuff, offer treatment options and time-frames and did a great job on my surgery. He didn't sugar coat recovery time frames, which are long, and he also didn't push me to do the surgery right away, which I appreciated. He did a great job following up post surgery. He comes highly recommended by my physical therapist, which I put a lot of stock in since they see many post surgical patients.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1770559171
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Vet Affairs Med Center
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
