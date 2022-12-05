Dr. Jan Drappatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drappatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Drappatz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Drappatz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Johannes-Gutenberg-Universitaet Mainz, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5150 Centre Ave Fl 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 648-6575
-
2
Upmc Shadyside5230 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-2458
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Drappatz is an expert in treatment for glioblastoma. He has an excellent bedside manner. The best.
About Dr. Jan Drappatz, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, German
- 1831275205
Education & Certifications
- Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Boston Med Center
- Johannes-Gutenberg-Universitaet Mainz, Fachbereich Medizin
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drappatz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drappatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drappatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drappatz speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Drappatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drappatz.
