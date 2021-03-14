See All Radiation Oncologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Jan Dombrowski, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jan Dombrowski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dombrowski works at Pluta Cancer Center in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pluta Cancer Center
    125 Red Creek Dr Ste 101, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 486-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Gynecologic Cancer
Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Peritoneal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 14, 2021
    Dr. Dombrowski takes time to explain things to you. He is very open to any questions that you may have. I highly recommend him if you need radiology after cancer surgery.
    Elizabeth Schaetzke — Mar 14, 2021
    About Dr. Jan Dombrowski, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275587859
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Dombrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dombrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dombrowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dombrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dombrowski works at Pluta Cancer Center in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dombrowski’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dombrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dombrowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dombrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dombrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

