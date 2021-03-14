Dr. Jan Dombrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dombrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Dombrowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Dombrowski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Pluta Cancer Center125 Red Creek Dr Ste 101, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 486-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dombrowski takes time to explain things to you. He is very open to any questions that you may have. I highly recommend him if you need radiology after cancer surgery.
About Dr. Jan Dombrowski, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dombrowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dombrowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dombrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dombrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dombrowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dombrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dombrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.