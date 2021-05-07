Dr. Dekker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan Dekker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Dekker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Dekker works at
Locations
Teruaki Kodama M.d. LLC8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 410, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-6985
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a skilled, knowledgeable, competent, caring surgeon then Dr. Dekker is who you want. I have been a patient of Dr. Dekker for 18 or so years now and always leave my appointment feeling cared for and confident in my treatment plan. I take my hat off to Dr. Dekker.
About Dr. Jan Dekker, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Dutch
- 1851333504
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dekker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dekker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dekker works at
Dr. Dekker has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dekker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dekker speaks Dutch.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.