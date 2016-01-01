Dr. Jan Dank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Dank, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Dank, MD is a dermatologist in Bellingham, WA. He currently practices at Dermatology/Laser Ctr Northwest. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Dank is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology and Laser Center Northwest905 Squalicum Way Ste 101, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 676-1470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jan Dank, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053428490
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Dank?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dank has seen patients for Boil, Athlete's Foot and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.